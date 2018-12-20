Jeff Prystajko: Come Out With Pride Board President & Operations Director

Several years ago, Jeff Prystajko joined our team at Come Out with Pride. I’ve had the privilege to work with him on the board of directors and the production team, and I am proud to call him a friend.

In 2018, he took on the role of president of the board of directors. He assembled an impressive team and together they produced a fantastic event.Before Jeff joined the Orlando Pride team, he worked on marketing for the 2014 Gay Games held in Cleveland and Akron, Ohio. He joined Pride in our rebuilding year. The experience and enthusiasm that he brought to the table were among the reasons why we succeeded in turning things around. Jeff’s first position was director of marketing. This year, as president, he led the team in producing an entire week of Pride events. The varied events engaged many segments of the community and continued the mission of changing hearts and minds.

Jeff’s qualities go beyond just leading a successful Pride. What stands out the most is his enthusiasm for the LGBTQ community and for the entire Orlando community. In addition to his devotion to Pride, Jeff gives his time in support of other local groups and community events. He started giving time to the One Orlando Alliance as the coalition member representing Pride. He continues to give time assisting with technology and helping with their web communications. As with Pride, Jeff enjoys the Alliance for bringing people together in productive ways. The potential for positive change that exists when people work together is the energy that keeps Jeff going.

Jeff’s energy and enthusiasm continued as he participated in InterPride’s 2018 Annual Conference in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The nonprofit organization, InterPride, promotes LGBTQ Pride on an international level. They hold regional conferences around the world to increase communication among Pride organizations.

Watermark’s recognition and appreciation for Jeff is well deserved. For those of us who know him, we know he is a remarkable person and that our community is lucky to have him.