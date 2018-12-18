Story hour hosted by drag performers sees some opposition

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. (AP) | A story hour hosted by drag performers at a suburban Detroit public library is seeing some opposition roughly a year after it made its debut.

Such programs have taken place around the U.S. for years and sometimes faced criticism. The Detroit Free Press reports some have voiced opposition to the Huntington Woods Library’s “Drag Queen Story Time” event, which started in 2017 and next is scheduled for Jan. 26.

Allison Iversen, a Huntington Woods commissioner, says “it seems like the wrong way to teach this kind of acceptance” and she worries it could be “planting a seed” about gender fluidity.

Jon Pickell, a library clerk who said he’s gay, disputes the criticism, saying: “You’re not going to end up as transsexual because you saw a drag queen story hour.”