Story hour hosted by drag performers sees some opposition

By : wire report
December 18, 2018
Comments: 0

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. (AP) | A story hour hosted by drag performers at a suburban Detroit public library is seeing some opposition roughly a year after it made its debut.

Such programs have taken place around the U.S. for years and sometimes faced criticism. The Detroit Free Press reports some have voiced opposition to the Huntington Woods Library’s “Drag Queen Story Time” event, which started in 2017 and next is scheduled for Jan. 26.

Allison Iversen, a Huntington Woods commissioner, says “it seems like the wrong way to teach this kind of acceptance” and she worries it could be “planting a seed” about gender fluidity.

Jon Pickell, a library clerk who said he’s gay, disputes the criticism, saying: “You’re not going to end up as transsexual because you saw a drag queen story hour.”

Share this story:

wire report

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Murder charge filed in death of transgender woman
Michigan nuns to reconsider school policies
Gay Michigan teacher says pregnancy got her fired