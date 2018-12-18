Sarah Silverman says she’s ‘done’ using ‘gay’ for laughs

Comedian Sarah Silverman has turned over a new leaf in her comedy.

TMZ caught Silverman out in Los Angeles and asked if she was “done” saying things that “could be perceived as homophobic.”

“Yeah,” Silverman replied with a smile on her face. “I’m done with that. I think I can find other ways to be funny. I used to say ‘gay’ all the time. Oh, that’s so gay.’ We’re from Boston. We’d go, That’s what we say in Boston. I have gay friends. I just say gay.”

“And then I heard myself and I realized I was like the guy who says ‘What? I say colored. I have colored friends,’” Silverman continued. “I realized it was stupid and I’m certainly creative enough to think of other words besides that, that don’t hurt people. But I fuck up all the time.”

In the wake of Kevin Hart stepping down as host of the Oscars because of old homophobic jokes, fellow comedian Nick Cannon posted old tweets from Silverman, Chelsea Handler and Amy Schumer that included gay jokes or homophobic slurs.

