‘Queer Eye’ star Tan France accuses TSA of racial profiling him

“Queer Eye” star Tan France blasted TSA for having him “put through extra security checks 3 times this week” even though he says he has TSA pre-check.

France, who is Pakistani, posted on Twitter that a TSA agent informed him that he kept getting extra security checks because his name “is on a list.”

“I’ve been put through extra security checks 3 times this week, and was just told by a TSA agent it’s because my name is on a list,” he tweeted. “WTF? I’m brown but that does NOT mean I’m a damn security risk!!!” He added: “Because I know the answer. I know why I’m being profiled.”

@TSA I’ve been put through extra security checks 3 times this week, and was just told by a TSA agent it’s because my name is on a list. WTF? I’m brown but that does NOT mean I’m a damn security risk!!! — Tan France (@tanfrance) December 12, 2018

TSA responded to France’s comment on Twitter posting “We’re sorry to hear this. DHS TRIP can provide resolution to travelers with difficulties getting through security and inspection at airport checkpoints.”