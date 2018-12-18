‘Queer Eye’ star Tan France accuses TSA of racial profiling him

“Queer Eye” star Tan France blasted TSA for having him “put through extra security checks 3 times this week” even though he says he has TSA pre-check.
France, who is Pakistani, posted on Twitter that a TSA agent informed him that he kept getting extra security checks because his name “is on a list.”
“I’ve been put through extra security checks 3 times this week, and was just told by a TSA agent it’s because my name is on a list,” he tweeted. “WTF? I’m brown but that does NOT mean I’m a damn security risk!!!” He added: “Because I know the answer. I know why I’m being profiled.”
TSA responded to France’s comment on Twitter posting “We’re sorry to hear this. DHS TRIP can provide resolution to travelers with difficulties getting through security and inspection at airport checkpoints.”
According to the Daily Mail, France continued the discussion on his Instagram Story.
“I’ve just gone through security at the airport, it took me over two hours. And this is now the third time this week,” France posted. “What happens is when you’re checking in, they tell you that you can’t use your pre-check because there’s a security issue. At that point they take you out of line, and then they search you, and they give you a pat down—which is humiliating—where they check everything. And then they go through all your bags – and they take a good 45 minutes to go through your bag.
“So the reason why I wanted to post this is so I can tag TSA and hopefully they’ll see this at some point and figure out why the f**k they’re treating me like this. Because I know the answer. I know why I’m being profiled,” he continued.
TSA issued a statement to E! News about the situation saying: “All airline passengers, regardless of race, gender, or religion, are thoroughly screened at airport screening checkpoints. TSA cannot comment on the security designation for specific individuals, and there are a number of reasons a passenger can be selected for additional screening, including by random designation.”