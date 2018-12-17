Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan to star as lovers in new period drama

Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet and Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan have signed on to star opposite each other as lovers in the new period drama, “Ammonite.”

The film, set in a British coastal town during the 1840s, follows a fictitious lesbian romance between famed paleontologist Mary Anning and a wealthy woman visiting from London. Producers have not yet announced which actress is playing Anning and which one plays the wealthy visitor.

The film will be written and directed by Francis Lee, best known for his 2017 gay romance, “God’s Own Country.” The film is being produced by See-Saw Films, BFI and BBC Films.

“Ammonite” is expected to begin production in March 2019.

Images from IMDB.com.