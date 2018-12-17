‘Brokeback Mountain’ to be added to National Film Registry

The Library of Congress announced Dec. 12 that “Brokeback Mountain” will be one of the American films to be inducted into the National Film Registry for 2018.

Under the terms of the National Film Preservation Act, the Library of Congress names 25 motion pictures each year to the registry that are “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant. The films must be at least 10 years old.

“The National Film Registry turns 30 this year and for those three decades, we have been recognizing, celebrating and preserving this distinctive medium,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a press release. “These cinematic treasures must be protected because they document our history, culture, hopes and dreams.”

“Brokeback Mountain” tells the story of a same-sex love affair between two cowboys that spanned 20 years in the American West. The film became a cultural phenomenon and went on to win three Oscars, including one for the film’s director Ang Lee.

“I didn’t intend to make a statement with ‘Brokeback Mountain,’” Lee said in the press release. “I simply wanted to tell a purely Western love story between two cowboys. To my great surprise, the film ended up striking a deep chord with audiences; the movie became a part of the culture, a reflection of the darkness and light—of violent prejudice and enduring love—in the rocky landscape of the American heart.”

Released in 2005, “Brokeback Mountain” is the newest film added to the registry this year.

Selections joining “Brokeback Mountain” include Alfred Hitchcock’s 1940 thriller “Rebecca,” Disney’s 1950 animated hit “Cinderella,” Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror classic “The Shining,” James L. Brooks’ 1987 Award-winning “Broadcast News,” and Steven Spielberg’s groundbreaking 1993 dino-flick “Jurassic Park.”

The Librarian makes the annual registry selections after conferring with the members of the National Film Preservation Board (NFPB) and a cadre of Library specialists. Also considered were more than 6,300 titles nominated by the public.

To see the full list of the film’s selected to the National Film Registry this year or to find out how you can nominate films for next year, go to LOC.gov.