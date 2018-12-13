Watermark’s Wedding Bells: Angie Folks and Lindsay Khanna

Angie Folks knew she would marry her wife, Lindsay Khanna, after a trip the couple took to St. Augustine.

“We took a long weekend trip to St. Augustine, inadvertently around Valentine’s Day,” Folks tells. “We had some bad luck with our accommodations but rolled with it and still had the best time. I think we both knew then that we had something really special. About 18 months later, we got engaged.”

Folks, a contracts manager at WebBeds International, grew up in Orlando and Khanna, who hails from Germantown, Maryland, works as lead set decorator at Universal Studios. The two initially met through a dating app, and then finally in real life in January 2016. Though Folks was sick with an awful cold, she decided to meet up with Khanna at Oblivion Taproom.

“It was an opportunity I may have never gotten again, and in my gut, I knew I had to go,” Folks says. “I texted back, ‘You’re funny. I’m on my way. I’m no idiot.’”

“In what would end up being true Angie/Lindsay fashion, what was supposed to be a drink turned into a sushi dinner, then walking around an art gallery downtown and discovering our mutual love of art,” Khanna says. “Neither of us wanted the night to end and were both exhausted at work the next day. I was completely enamored with her energy and wit and we both knew that this was something really special.”

Khanna proposed to Folks on Honeymoon Island in Dunedin during a joint birthday vacation that went awry.

“I had been planning the engagement for a few months,” Khanna says. “We had planned to go to Denver for our joint birthday vacation and the same artist [Henry Asencio] whose paintings we fell in love in front of on our first trip to St. Augustine. He was having a showing at a gallery there and that’s where I planned to propose. Angie not knowing my plans changed the vacation plans on me last minute.”

Khanna continues. “We ended up staying with our friends Chris and Jules in Dunedin for a beach vacation instead. I let them know of my intentions and we hatched a plan for me to propose at sunset on the beach and they would be there waiting with champagne to celebrate. Well I’m a terrible liar and Angie knew something was up and was hesitant to go to the beach that evening, again thwarting my plans.

“Finally, the next day, just the two of us, in a chill day on the beach, I finally popped the question and she responded, ‘I’m no idiot,’ just like she did our first time meeting.”

The couple bought a house together in College Park this year.

The wedding theme was “Let Love Grow,” as it took place in the garden of K Restaurant. Angie’s childhood friend—and Miss America 2004—Ericka Dunlap officiated the wedding.

The couple agrees on one special moment from the day. “Walking downtown Orlando following our after party, in our full wedding regalia, and being flooded with sincere, genuine and enthusiastic congratulations from complete strangers that we passed on the streets,” Folks says. “It was so unexpected and touching. We were very proud of our city and felt the magnitude of the moment.”

Engagement date:Sept. 27, 2017

Wedding date: Nov. 9, 2018

Venue: The Garden House at K Restaurant

Colors: White, green, hints of burgundy

Wedding Song/Artist: “The One” by Kodaline

Officiant: Ericka Dunlap

Cake Bakery: Sugarbuzz and Jillycakes

Cupcake Flavors: Carrot cake, chocolate, vanilla raspberry, lemon and spice

Theme: Let Love Grow

Photographer: August & Katherine Photography