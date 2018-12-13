Issue 25.25: Remarkable People

Win or lose, Florida Rep. Anna V. Eskamani is standing shoulder to shoulder with the LGBTQ community, St. Petersburg LGBTQ Liason Jim Nix welcomes one and all to the Remarkable Tampa Bay, MBA Orlando selects 2019 board of directors, announces new RED group, LGBTQ accomodations platform FabStayz launching in Tampa Bay, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!

Watermark Issue 25.25 // Dec. 13-26, 2018

On the Cover | Page 19

The Remarkables: Watermark selects the 18 Most Remarkable People of 2018 from Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

Seeing RED | Page 8

The MBA Orlando selected its 2019 board of directors and announced a new RED Group at its holiday mixer.

Diversity Destination | Page 10

FabStayz, an LGBTQ accommodations platform similar to Airbnb, will launch in Tampa Bay.

Erase Hate | Page 12

The Florida Senate introduced a bill for the 2019 legislative session to end conversion therapy statewide.

Viewpoint| Page 15

“At this time of the year and at this time in history – when there is a dangerous movement to characterize aggressive press as an enemy of the people, to close borders, shrink markets and alienate others, to widen the chasm between the wealthiest and most vulnerable, and to sew instability around the globe – we are wise to remember that freedoms are our birthrights but that their protection is our responsibility. —Jason LeClerc, in his Viewpoint column “The Other Side of Life”

Reamarkable Reception | Page 19

St. Petersburg LGBTQ liaison Jim Nixon welcomes one and all to the Remarkable Tampa Bay.

Remarkable Accomplice | Page 27

Win or lose, Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the LGBTQ community.

LOOKING FOR A PRINT COPY?

Click here to find a distribution site nearest to you!