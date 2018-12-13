12.13.18 Tampa Bay Bureau Chief’s Desk

It occurred to me as I began to write this column that it would be my last in the year it began, 2018. It’s been a year I’ll never forget for a number of reasons, “chief” among them that I celebrated one year on Watermark’s staff Dec. 11.

My first column highlighted how writing full-time had always been my lifelong dream, something I’ve reiterated ad nauseam, but I’m still thankful that I get to do it and that I get to do it here. I’m very grateful for the family I’ve made at Watermark, for our readers and for our advertisers who make all of this possible. The stories of our ever-expanding LGBTQ community matter and have to be told.I noted in 2018’s infancy that the year looked bright. My husband and I had renewed our passes to Disney World, “Avengers: Infinity War” was heading to theaters and Britney Spears was rumored to release her 10th studio album.

There was no album, which may have been a bright spot for the haters who need to leave Britney alone, but there was a tour. I got to see her in concert for the first time, checking off a bucket list item that I’m still paying for but was totally worth it. Thanks, Discover … bill me baby, one more time.

I’ve enjoyed Disney this year, though I’m excited that it’s my husband’s turn to pay for the 2019 passes, and “Infinity War” dusted the competition worldwide. While there were challenges – particularly from D.C.’s Individual 1 – at least when it comes to entertainment, 2018 was a gem.

Thanks to so many members of our community, it was also remarkable. That’s what we detail in this, our annual Remarkable People issue.

One of the privileges I’ve experienced in my year as Tampa Bay Bureau Chief is that I’m given the opportunity to interact with so many incredible members of the LGBTQ community and our allies, like many of the men and women who’ve made this year’s list. I’ve been excited for this issue all year for that reason. After soliciting for suggestions, we chose 18 people for 2018 – nine here in Tampa Bay and nine in Central Florida.

In Tampa Bay, we begin with St. Petersburg LGBTQ Liaison/LGBTQ Welcome Center Marketing Manager Jim Nixon. Whether he’s fighting for the LGBTQ community at City Hall or at Metro Wellness, Jim’s been a champion.

It continues with Pinellas County Young Democrats and Vice Chair of the Pinellas County Democratic Party Johnny Boykins. His drive helped energize the county in this year’s midterm election with an eye on 2020.

Denise Johnson founded Pasco Pride to give the county the historical celebration in 2018. Advocate Samira Obeid fought the current administration to continue the fight for our community.

Rep. Jennifer Webb became the first openly LGBTQ woman elected to the Florida House and Sarah Fortney became the state’s first openly LGBTQ woman elected to a school board. To help make that happen, NextGen Field Organizer Stefanie Reynolds barely sat during this year’s election season – personally registering over 1,000 young voters.

It concludes with St Pete Pride Executive Director Luke Blankenship, who listened to every community voice to ensure St Pete Pride had a Sweet 16 for all.

Don’t take my word for it, though. Each profile on the list was written by those who know each person either personally or professionally. We thank them for their words and we thank our 2018 Remarkables for their dedication to the LGBTQ community.

It’s their dedication that’s helped contribute to successful and thriving communities statewide, something we examine in this issue’s news coverage.

In Tampa Bay, we introduce you to FabStayz, an LGBTQ accommodations platform that seeks to remove the coming out process for the LGBTQ traveler. In Central Florida, we check in with the Metropolitan Business Association Orlando as they unveil their new board of directors.

Watermark strives to bring you a variety of stories each issue, your stories. I hope you enjoy this latest issue – and on a personal note, my thanks to each of you for a remarkable year as Tampa Bay Bureau Chief.