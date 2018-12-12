Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray apologizes for old anti-gay tweets

University of Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray has issued an apology for old homophobic tweets he posted when he was 14 and 15 years old.

Murray, now 21, received the Heisman Trophy on Saturday after helping his team win a 12-1 record. Hours after Murray was honored with the award, his old homophobic tweets began to circulate. The tweets were posted between 2011-2012 and included the words “queer” or “queers.” Most of the tweets have since been deleted.

“I apologize for the tweets that have come to light tonight from when I was 14 and 15. I used a poor choice of word that doesn’t reflect who I am or what I believe. I did not intend to single out any individual or group,” Murray tweeted.