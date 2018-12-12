Florida Department of Health in Orange, Seminole to offer free hepatitis A vaccinations

ORLANDO | The Florida Department of Health in Orange (DOH-Orange) and Seminole (DOH-Seminole) Counties announced they will offer free hepatitis A vaccinations to high-risk individuals, according to a press release Dec. 12.

Men who have sexual encounters with other men are among the list of high-risk groups, according to the DOH. Other groups include users of recreational drugs, those who are homeless, anyone with chronic or long-term liver disease and people with clotting-factor disorders.

“The hepatitis A virus is a vaccine-preventable disease. We continue to educate and encourage high-risk populations to get vaccinated and prevent hepatitis infection through our Hepatitis Prevention Program and community outreach,” said Donna Walsh, health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County, in the press release.

A spike in hepatitis A cases this year in Florida lead to a public health advisory from Florida’s surgeon general in November. There has been 385 cases of hepatitis A statewide in 2018, up from more than three times the previous five-year average of 126 cases.

Last month, employees at several popular Central Florida restaurants were found to be infected with hepatitis A including at Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs and at Hamburger Mary’s in Ybor City.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious disease that attacks the liver. People infected with hepatitis A are most contagious from two weeks before onset of symptoms to one week afterwards. Not everyone who is infected will have all the symptoms. Symptoms usually start within 28 days of exposure to the virus with a range of 15-50 days. Symptoms can include:

-Jaundice (yellowing skin and whites of eyes)

-Fever

-Diarrhea

-Fatigue/tired

-Loss of appetite

-Nausea and vomiting

-Stomach pain

-Dark-colored urine

-Pale or clay colored stool

The DOH-Orange is offering free hepatitis A vaccines to uninsured Orange County residents by appointment only at two DOH-Orange locations: 6101 Lake Ellenor Drive, Orlando, FL 32809, for anyone 19 years of age or older, and 832 W. Central Blvd., Orlando, FL 32805.

The DOH-Orange will also hold a drive-thru clinic offering free hepatitis A and flu shots Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its 1001 Executive Center Drive, Orlando, FL 32803 location. Orange County residents will be able to roll in, roll up a sleeve and receive a flu shot and a hepatitis A shot while remaining in their vehicles, and roll out. Residents should wear clothing that is loose around the arm so the public health nurse can administer the shot in the upper arm, without requiring residents to leave the comfort and convenience of their vehicle.

The DOH-Seminole is offering free hepatitis A vaccines to high-risk individuals on Dec. 19 from 8:45 a.m. to noon at Shepherd’s Hope Health Center located at 600 N. US Highway 17-92, Suite 124, Longwood, FL 32750. Vaccines will also be offered at Shepherd’s Hope on Jan. 24 and Feb. 21.

For more information, Orange County residence can visit Orange.FloridaHealth.gov or call 407-858-1444 and Seminole County residence can visit Seminole.FloridaHealth.gov or call 407-665-3243.