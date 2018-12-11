Stormy Daniels cancels strip club appearance over homophobic slur

Stormy Daniels canceled her scheduled appearance at Goldfinger, a strip club in Sunrise, Fla., because she claims the club owner used a homophobic slur against her assistant.

Daniels took to Instagram to call out the club owner for using the slur and alleges he also asked Daniels to “do something not in my contract.”

“I will NOT be performing at Goldfingers tonight because the owner called my assistant a ‘fucking faggot’ after asking me to do something not in my contract,” she writes.“That kind of abuse will not be tolerated.”

TMZ reports that the club owner denied the allegations on Instagram and says Daniels broke her contract.

Daniels’ post includes a photo of her standing in front of the club as proof that she did arrive for her appearance.

“Now they are saying I no showed. Clearly you can see from this photo that is NOT the case,” Daniels added.“When are dipshits gonna learn that I do not respond well to bullies?”