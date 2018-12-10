Anti-LGBTQ group targets Pasco County schools, psychologist

PASCO COUNTY | The anti-LGBTQ organization known as Liberty Counsel has targeted Pasco County Schools and district school psychologist Jackie Jackson-Dean for utilizing a guide designed to assist educators in understanding LGBTQ students.

“Pasco County Public Schools personnel have adopted a harmful, unauthorized ‘policy’ and practice of promoting LGBT ideology in violation of the rights of students, parents, and teachers, all without school board approval,” the organization shared Oct. 24. Jackson-Dean, credited as the guide’s lead content developer, was specifically named.

“Liberty Counsel has offered assistance to the Pasco County School Board,” the release reads, “urging it to take immediate action and stop the harmful behavior … resulting from a so-called ‘Gender Support Plan’ and ‘Best Practices Guide.’”

According to studies conducted by the Williams Institute, 4.1 percent of Florida’s population identifies as L, G or B and .66 percent identify as T. The guide exists, it reads, because the Pasco County school district is comprised of 75,000 students, meaning “approximately 3,075 youth may identify as LGB and approximately 495 may identify as transgender.”

In addition to her part-time role as school psychologist, Jackson-Dean is a founding member of the district’s LGBTQ committee and currently serves as the district’s LGBTQ liaison. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Special Education, a master’s in School Psychology and a master’s in Mental Health Counseling.

“The Pasco County School Board must take action to reign in these rogue school employees and administrators and reject their unauthorized LGBT policies and practices,” Liberty Counsel Founder Mat Staver released. “The Pasco County Schools must take charge to bring its employees into compliance with the law.”

Watermark reached out to Pasco County Schools for comment and was provided a statement on Liberty Counsel’s “false and inflammatory” release, which according to the district is “full of inaccuracies and outright falsehoods.”

“The School Board’s Non-Discrimination, Anti-Harassment, and Anti-Bullying Policies include a list or legally protected classes … including sex/gender,” the statement reads. It notes these guidelines are consistent with “Florida Statute 1000.05, which prohibits discrimination against students and employees in the Florida K-20 public education system,” as well as Florida Administrative Rule 6A-10.081. The latter “prohibits education professionals from harassing or discriminating against any students on the basis of” characteristics including sex and sexual orientation.

Jackson-Dean was unable to provide comment for this story. According to her website, which has removed its contact functionality, since Liberty Counsel’s release she has received “vile, hateful comments” including death threats.

“The work I do is important,” its remaining content reads. “It is life-changing and life-saving … we only have one life to live.”

According to the Pasco-based advocacy group Florida Trans Proud, the county’s school board has been inundated with attacks against Jackson-Dean and the guide.

The organization encourages community supporters to meet at the board’s next meeting to show their support of the LGBTQ ally and her work. It will be held Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. at 7227 Hwy 41 in Land O’Lakes. For more information, visit facebook.com/FloridaTransProud.

Photo via Pasco County Schools.