WATCH: Out eSports player SonicFox wins eSport Player of the Year at The Game Awards

Fighting game star Dominique “SonicFox” McLean took home the award for eSport Player of the Year at The Game Awards on Dec. 6.

SonicFox, 20, is an openly-queer gamer, rotating multiple fighting games in his roster in a community that is dominated by straight males.

After being told to wrap up his speech, SonicFox took the time to finish on a high note stating “I guess I just gotta say that I’m gay, black, a furry—pretty much everything a Republican hates—and the best esports player of the whole year, I guess!”

SonicFox took to Twitter later on in the evening to reaffirm his closing statement.

damn made a lot of right wingers angry today! 😅 To them, all I have to say to you is.. suck my fucking dick LMFAOOOOOOO 💀💀 — FOX | SonicFox @ TGA (@SonicFox5000) December 7, 2018

yall have literally oppressed me my whole life and the livelihood of me and others, yet.. I still made it here. Its definitely more than a game. Yall catching that dunk on a huge platform right quick lmfao https://t.co/GTKkh469uf — FOX | SonicFox @ TGA (@SonicFox5000) December 7, 2018

Watch his entire speech below