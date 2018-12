President Trump on Dec. 7 said he will nominate State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert to succeed outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.

Nauert, a former Fox News reporter, has been with the State Department since 2017.

She has publicly condemned the crackdown against gay and bisexual men in Chechnya. Nauert has also promoted Spirit Day, a campaign that seeks to combat bullying.

Haley resigned in October.