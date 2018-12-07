Milo Yiannopoulos banned from Patreon after one day

Milo Yiannopoulos attempted to make a “magnificent 2019 comeback,” funded by the public, but his efforts were shut down in one day.

The former Breitbart editor has faced challenges continuing to be relevant in the public eye after a string of scandals. Yiannopoulos was booted from Twitter for harassing comedian Leslie Jones and was forced to step down from his position at Breitbart after old comments which appeared to support pedophilia resurfaced. Things seemed to be turning around for Yiannopolous as he got married in Hawaii and got a job as a columnist for the Daily Caller. However, after one day the column was canceled because Yiannopolous made claims without evidence such as citing that straight people are more likely to be fired for their sexuality than LGBT people.

The Guardian is now reporting that Yiannopoulos is $2 million in debt, which Yiannopoulos rebuked in an Instagram post is actually $4 million in debt. He attempted to give himself a fresh start on the crowdfunding website, Patreon.

“I’ve had a miserable year or two, banned and de-platformed and censored and blacklisted … and now I need your help. I want to get back on my feet and come roaring back in 2019 with the fabulous comedy and insightful, serious commentary that made me famous in the first place,” Yiannopoulos wrote on the since-deleted page.”The past two years hasn’t been easy. I am one of the most censored and most lied-about people in the world. Even my fans sometimes believe things about me that aren’t true, because journalists lie more about me than perhaps anyone else in America. They can’t stand the idea of gay man who thinks for himself and says what he thinks.”

For $750 or more per month, donors’ perks would include 20 percent off all Yiannopoulos merchandise for life, a personal voicemail greeting from Yiannopoulos and a handwritten letter. Other perks were having Yiannopoulos fly out to your city to take you and a friend out to dinner once a year and an invitation to get drinks with Yiannopoulos (but the tab was on you).