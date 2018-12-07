Lady Gaga, Janelle Monae, St. Vincent among performers to earn Grammy nominations

The 61st Grammy Award nominations were announced Dec. 7, and the big winners are music in the movies as the soundtracks for “Black Panther” and “A Star is Born” received eight and four nominations, respectively.

Janelle Monae, who came out as pansexual earlier this year, picked up a pair of Grammy nominations; one in the Album of the Year category for “Dirty Computer” and another for best music video, “Pynk.”

Out-lesbian singer-songwriter, Brandi Carlile earned Grammy nominations in the big three categories: Album of the Year for “By the Way, I Forgive You,” as well as Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her song “The Joke.”

A pair of musical artists who have both identified as fluid on the sexual spectrum earned a few nominations. Bebe Rexha was nominated as Best New Artist and St. Vincent picked up noms for Best Alternative Music Album for “Masseducation” and Best Rock Song for the album’s title track.

Several LGBTQ allies and gay diva icons also received a slew of nominations.

Lady Gaga is up for four Grammy’s for the song “Shallow,” which she sings with director/star Bradley Cooper in the film, “A Star is Born.” “Shallow” is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written For Visual Media.

Gaga also picked up a fifth nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”

Outspoken LGBTQ activist and country music’s golden girl, Kacey Musgraves received four Grammy nominations; Album of the Year and Best Country Album for “Golden Hour,” as well as Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies” and Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy.”

Ariana Grande scored a pair of noms in Best Pop Solo Performance for “God is a Woman” and Best Pop Vocal Album for “Sweetener.”

The elder stateswoman of gay iconism Barbra Streisand also snagged herself a Grammy nomination in Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for “The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!”

Lesbian rocker Linda Perry, lead singer of 4 Non Blondes and wife to “The Conners” producer and star Sara Gilbert, was nominated for Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical.

Openly-gay writer David Sedaris earned a nomination in the Spoken Word Album category for the audio version of his book, “Calypso.”

In other movie music categories, the soundtracks for “Call Me By Your Name” and “The Greatest Showman” both were nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media. “The Greatest Showman” also picked up a nomination in Best Song Written For Visual Media for the film’s hit anthem, “This Is Me.”

The 61st annual Grammys air live Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 on CBS at 8p.m. ET.

The full list of nominations can be seen at the Grammy’s official website.