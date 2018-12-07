Golden Globes 2019: ‘Versace,’ ‘Boy Erased’ and more LGBT noms

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced their nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards for best in film and television on Thursday and some prominent LGBT projects made the cut.

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” received the most television nominations (four) including for Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and a Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television nomination for Darren Criss’ portrayal of Andrew Cunanan.

Ryan Murphy’s other TV series “Pose” was nominated for Best TV series – Drama. Billy Porter received a Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama nomination for his role in “Pose.”

For film, “Bohemian Rhapsody” was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama and Rami Malek was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portayal of Freddie Mercury.

Lucas Hedges earned a Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama nomination for the lead role in gay conversion drama “Boy Erased.” Troye Sivan, who also appears in the film, was also nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for the film’s song “Revelation.”

Melissa McCarthy received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” where she portrays lesbian author Lee Israel. Richard E. Grant also was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for the same film for playing gay character Jack Hock.

“If Beale Street Could Talk,” the film adaption of James Baldwin’s novel, was also nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Regina King.

Other LGBT projects nominated include “The Favourite” for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and “Girl” for Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language. Debra Messing also received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy for “Will & Grace.”

“A Star is Born” continued to rake in accolades with nominations for Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for Lady Gaga, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director for Bradley Cooper and Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for “Shallow.”

“Vice” received the most film nominations (six) including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg host the ceremony which airs on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Black Panther”

“BlackKklansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“A Star Is Born”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Vice”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close- “The Wife”

Lady Gaga -“A Star Is Born”

Nicole Kidman-“Destroyer”

Melissa McCarthy-“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”-

Rosamund Pike-“A Private War”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper-“A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe-“At Eternity’s Gate”

Lucas Hedges-“Boy Erased”

Rami Malek-“Bohemian Rhapsody”

John David Washington-“BlackKklansman”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt-“Mary Poppins Returns”

Olivia Colman- “The Favourite”

Elsie Fisher- “Eighth Grade”

Charlize Theron-“Tully”

Constance Wu-“Crazy Rich Asians”

Best Director

Bradley Cooper-“A Star Is Born”

Alfonso Cuaron-“Roma”

Peter Farrelly-“Green Book”

Spike Lee-“BlackKklansman”

Adam McKay-“Vice”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale-“Vice”

Lin-Manuel Miranda-“Mary Poppins Returns”

Vigo Mortensen-“Green Book”

Robert Redford-“The Old Man and the Gun”

John C. Reilly-“Stan and Ollie”

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams-“Vice”

Claire Foy-“First Man”

Regina King-“If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone-“The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz-“The Favourite”

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali-“Green Book”

Timothee Chalamet-“Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver-“BlackKklansman”

Richard E. Grant-“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell-“Vice”

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami-“A Quiet Place”

Alexandre Desplat-“Isle of Dogs”

Ludwig Göransson-“Black Panther”

Justin Hurwitz-“First Man”

Marc Shaiman-“Mary Poppins Returns”

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

“All the Stars” (“Black Panther”)

“Girl in the Movies” (“Dumplin’”)

“Requiem for a Private War” (“A Private War”)

“Revelation” (“Boy Erased”)

“Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”)

Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture

Barry Jenkins-“If Beale Street Could Talk”

Adam McKay-“Vice”

Alfonso Cuaron-“Roma”

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara-“The Favourite”

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie-“Green Book”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“Capernaum”

“Girl”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Best Animated Film

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best TV series – Drama

“The Americans”

“The Bodyguard”

“Homecoming”

“Killing Eve”

“Pose”

Best performance by Actress in a TV series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe-“Outlander”

Elisabeth Moss-“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh-“Killing Eve”

Julia Roberts-“Homecoming”

Keri Russell-“The Americans”

Best performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Jason Bateman-“Ozark”

Stephan James-“Homecoming”

Richard Madden-“Bodyguard”

Billy Porter-“Pose”

Matthew Rhys-“The Americans”

Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

“Barry”

“The Good Place”

“Kidding”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Sasha Baron Cohen-“Who Is America?”

Jim Carrey-“Kidding”

Michael Douglas-“The Kominsky Method”

Donald Glover-“Atlanta”

Bill Hader-“Barry”

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell-“The Good Place”

Candice Bergen-“Murphy Brown”

Alison Brie-“GLOW”

Rachel Brosnahan-“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Debra Messing-“Will & Grace”

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“Dirty John”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Sharp Objects”

“A Very English Scandal”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas-“Genius: Picasso”

Daniel Bruhl-“The Alienist”

Darren Criss-“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Benedict Cumberbatch-“Patrick Melrose”

Hugh Grant-“A Very English Scandal”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams-“Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette-“Escape at Dannemora”

Connie Britton-“Dirty John”

Laura Dern-“The Tale”

Regina King-“Seven Seconds”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin-“The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin-“Succession Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Ben Whishaw-“A Very English Scandal”

Henry Winkler-“Barry”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein-“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Patricia Clarkson-“Sharp Objects”

Penélope Cruz-“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Thandie Newton-“Westworld”

Yvonne Strahovski-“The Handmaid’s Tale”