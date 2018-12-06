Concerns about bullying lead district to suspend principal

AMES, Iowa (AP) | Concerns about student-to-student bullying have led the Ames school district to suspend its middle school principal.

District spokesman Eric Smidt says the decision to move out principal Dan Fox wasn’t based off just one incident but rather was an effort to improve Ames Middle School.

The district said in an email to parents and staffers last week that district administrators “will be working on various measures to ensure there is a safe and orderly environment for teaching and learning.”

Concerns were raised by parents and students, and an online petition appeared that sought improved safety for LGBTQ students at the school.

Associated Press efforts to reach Fox were unsuccessful Wednesday. Officials say Fox still works for district and is being paid while on suspension.