PETA criticized for comparing ‘anti-animal language’ to homophobia, racism

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
December 5, 2018
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is under fire for comparing “anti-animal language” to ableism, homophobia and racism.

The animal rights organization posted a list of popular idioms involving animals such as “Beat a dead horse” and “Bring home the bacon.” It offers alternatives to what it calls “anti-animal language.”

“Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations,” PETA tweets.

PETA posted another tweet comparing “anti-animal language” to “racist, homophobic, or ableist language.”

“Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon,” PETA tweeted.

Meat eaters, vegans and vegetarians joined together to criticize PETA for comparing “speciesism” to ableism, homophobia and racism.

