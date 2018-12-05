PETA criticized for comparing ‘anti-animal language’ to homophobia, racism

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is under fire for comparing “anti-animal language” to ableism, homophobia and racism.

The animal rights organization posted a list of popular idioms involving animals such as “Beat a dead horse” and “Bring home the bacon.” It offers alternatives to what it calls “anti-animal language.”

“Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations,” PETA tweets.

PETA posted another tweet comparing “anti-animal language” to “racist, homophobic, or ableist language.”

“Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon,” PETA tweeted.

Meat eaters, vegans and vegetarians joined together to criticize PETA for comparing “speciesism” to ableism, homophobia and racism.

PETA is really out here comparing someone being called a f*ggot to the use of the term ‘kill two birds with one stone’, ok https://t.co/OHyx6BZiLv — matt horwood (@matthewhorwood) December 4, 2018

Hi, @peta. As someone who has had homophobic slurs shouted at him and seen individuals physically threatened and beaten while anti-LGBTQ epithets were hurled, your stupidity is not even laughable— it is offensive to equate common animal idioms to racism, ableism, or homophobia. — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) December 5, 2018

It’s a strong enough statement to say don’t be cruel to animals @peta I’m not saying people are more important than animals, but you appear to be saying that some people are the same as animals, and that’s what racists, homophobes and ableists say. — Nicky Clark (@MrsNickyClark) December 5, 2018

I feel like PETA’s actual mission is to ensure that vegetarians and vegans are never taken seriously. I mean, they go onto compare this language to sexist/racist/homophobic slurs. https://t.co/ZpdagdfufK — James Page (@pagie94) December 5, 2018