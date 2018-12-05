Madonna shades Lady Gaga over ‘A Star is Born’ quote

Madonna subtly shaded Lady Gaga for copying the “100 people in a room” quote which has become one of the most popular memes of 2018.
While doing press for “A Star is Born,” Lady Gaga repeatedly shared one quote in praise of her co-star Bradley Cooper for choosing her for the role of Ally.“There can be 100 people in the room and 99 don’t believe in you, and you just need one,” she said.
Fans picked up on the recycled quote, which Gaga mentions in one form or another over various interviews, and it quickly became a meme.
On Monday, Madonna posted a clip of herself from an ’80s interview to her Instagram Stories.
“If there are 100 people in a room and 99 say they liked it, I only remember the one person who didn’t,” Madonna says in the clip.
WOW — Madonna: "There's 100 people in a room…" pic.twitter.com/nBDt13kk79
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 2, 2018
The post appears to be a nudge towards Gaga that the “Like a Virgin” singer shared similar sentiments in an interview first.
Lady Gaga has been accused of copying Madonna many times in her music and fashion including by Madonna herself. In a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, Madonna said she only took issue with Lady Gaga’s song “Born This Way,” which she felt was similar to her song “Express Yourself.”
“The only time I ever criticized Lady Gaga was when I felt like she blatantly ripped off one of my songs,” Madonna told Rolling Stone. “It’s got nothing to do with ‘she’s taking my crown’ or ‘she’s in some space of mine.’ She has her thing. I do think she’s a very talented singer and songwriter. It was just that one issue.”
Lady Gaga has only offered public praise to Madonna saying in her 2017 Netflix documentary “Five Foot Two”: “I admired her always and still admire her.”