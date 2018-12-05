‘Call Me By Your Name’ author André Aciman confirms he’s writing a sequel

André Aciman is penning a sequel to “Call Me By Your Name.”

In November, the film’s screenwriter James Ivory told Film Stage that Aciman wasn’t interested in writing a sequel to the 2007 novel.

“André Aciman just laughed at the idea to me. He said it was not a good idea. They can’t do a sequel, I think, without him being on board. It’s his characters and his story. But that seems to have died down a bit. I haven’t heard much about it lately,” Ivory said.

However, Acimen seems to have changed his mind as he announced on Twitter a sequel is in the works.

“I would actually love a sequel to Call Me by Your Name. In fact I am writing one,” Aciman tweeted.

Armie Hammer, who portrayed Oliver opposite of Timothée Chalamet’s Elio in the film version, let everyone know he’s excited for the continuation of the story.

“Booom,” Hammer tweeted.

BOOOM! — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) December 4, 2018

A film sequel is also in development. Director Luca Guadagnino shared that there are plans to adapt the latter half of the original book into a sequel film.