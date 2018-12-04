Watermark Giveaway: Tickets for Tinsel in Technicolor!

Our latest giveaway will have you singing “joy to the world!” Watermark is giving away two tickets to the Orlando Gay Chorus ‘Tinsel in Technicolor’ Dec. 15 show at 7:30 pm and two tickets to their Dec. 16 show at 4:30 pm.

To enter, comment down below what your favorite Christmas song is and which show date you can attend. We will select the winners on Dec. 11 at noon.

One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you.

Good luck and happy holidays!