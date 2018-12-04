Netflix releases trailer to new Ellen DeGeneres stand-up special

The queen of daytime talk is heading back to her roots.

Ellen DeGeneres has her first stand-up comedy special in 15 years coming to streaming giant Netflix on Dec. 18, and fans are getting a look at some of the new material with the release of the special’s first trailer.

“Relatable” is DeGeneres’ first comedy special since becoming one of daytime television’s most popular personalities with her talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Her success and wanting to get back into stand-up led to a conversation with a friend, which she speaks about in the trailer.

“A friend of mine was at my house and I told him I’m gonna to do stand-up again and he said ‘Really?’ and I said, ‘Yeah. I hoping for more of a REALLY!,” she says to laughs from the crowd. “And he said, ‘Well, do you think you’re still relatable?’ Just then Batu, my butler, stepped into the library.”

DeGeneres is the latest in a line of hugely popular stand-up comedians to sign on with Netflix; including Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler and Dave Chappelle, just to name a few.

Watch the trailer for DeGeneres’ “Relatable” below.