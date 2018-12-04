Mel B says she would be ‘open’ to another relationship with a woman

Mel B details her relationships with exes, including with Eddie Murphy and her explosive 10-year marriage to Stephen Belafonte, in her memoir “Brutally Honest” but notably absent is her relationship with her ex-girlfriend.

In an interview with Gay Star News, Mel B explains why she chose not to write about that relationship.

“I didn’t think it was fair to name her, or to put that relationship out there. Now though, she’s actually laughing. ‘Why didn’t I get a chapter in the book like Eddie Murphy?!’” the Spice Girl says. “Out of respect! I didn’t want to go there with you!” If you care to, you can Google pictures of me and her online. But that wasn’t part of my storytelling for this book.”

Mel B says that in the aftermath of her split with Belafonte, she’s not currently looking to date. However, when the time comes, the “America’s Got Talent” judge is “open” to a dating anyone no matter their gender.

“For a start, I’m not open to any relationship right now,” she says. “I’m not actively seeking it. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, I’m very happy carrying on. My priorities are my kids, and myself. But if it happened – be it with a woman or whoever – I’m very open.”

She also says she doesn’t like to put a label on her sexuality.

“I don’t define my sexuality at all,” Mel B says. “I know there are words out there: ‘fluid,’ ‘pan,’ ‘bi,’ whatever you want to call it. That’s good for somebody if you need it. Each to their own. But for me, personally, I don’t feel the need to be labeled.”