LGBT group in Maine to launch resource guide for community

By : wire report
December 4, 2018
Comments: 0

Share this story:

Tags:, , ,

BANGOR, Maine (AP) | An organization that serves the LGBT community in Maine is launching an online resource guide early next year.

OutInMaine says its website and social calendar will try to bring businesses and organizations together with the LGBT community by offering groups a place to list “gay-inclusive events throughout the state of Maine.” OutInMaine says it started collecting information from organizations such as churches, businesses and schools on Nov. 28, and the website will be launched on Jan. 1.OutInMaine says the new service will offer no-cost and low-cost advertising to organizations, and it will be free to users.

The group says it will connect people with five types of resources: businesses, places of worship, schools, social groups and support organizations.

Share this story:

wire report

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage supports Mississippi ‘religious objections’ law
New book ‘Becoming Nicole’ tells transgender teen’s story
Gay governor candidate leads pride parade in Maine