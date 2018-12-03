Watch: Gus Kenworthy helps gay college student come out to parents

Gus Kenworthy surprised a 20-year-old gay college student to offer some advice on coming out for Ellen DeGeneres’ digital series “Fearless.”

John explains that he has already come out to his friends but has yet to come out to his parents.

“It’s kind of tiring to always be pretending to be something else,” John says. “I’ve just struggled to actually say something. The idea of not knowing what it’s going to be like is the most terrifying thing to me.”

Model and host Ashley Graham introduces John to the Olympic freestyle skier who publicly came out in 2015.

“I didn’t sleep the night before. I knew, in a way, that nothing was going to change. But in a way, everything was gonna change,” Kenworthy says.

John decides to call his parents with the support of Kenworthy and Graham.

Watch below.