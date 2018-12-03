Ryan Murphy to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By : Mariah Cooper of the Washington Blade, Courtesy of the national LGBT media association
December 3, 2018
Ryan Murphy can add one more item to his long list of accomplishments. The award-winning showrunner will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Murphy has become a trailblazer in television as the showrunner of “Glee,” Nip/Tuck,” “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story, “Pose” and “9-1-1.”

Brad Falchuk, “American Horror Story” and “Glee” co-creator, Falchuk’s wife Gwyneth Paltrow and actresses Jessica Lange and Sarah Paulson, who frequently appear in Murphy’s TV projects, will appear at the ceremony.

RuPaul, Shonda Rhimes, Taraji P. Henson and Jennifer Lawrence will also attend the ceremony to receive their own stars.

The star will be unveiled on Dec. 4.

