Ryan Murphy to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ryan Murphy can add one more item to his long list of accomplishments. The award-winning showrunner will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Murphy has become a trailblazer in television as the showrunner of “Glee,” Nip/Tuck,” “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story, “Pose” and “9-1-1.”

Ryan Murphy will be honored with a star on the Walk of Fame on Dec. 4 | @Wofstargirl pic.twitter.com/VRqjATBHTs — Variety (@Variety) November 27, 2018

Brad Falchuk, “American Horror Story” and “Glee” co-creator, Falchuk’s wife Gwyneth Paltrow and actresses Jessica Lange and Sarah Paulson, who frequently appear in Murphy’s TV projects, will appear at the ceremony.

RuPaul, Shonda Rhimes, Taraji P. Henson and Jennifer Lawrence will also attend the ceremony to receive their own stars.

The star will be unveiled on Dec. 4.