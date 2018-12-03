Queen and Adam Lambert ‘Rhapsody’ tour dates include stop in Tampa

TAMPA | Queen and Adam Lambert are hitting the road together again for a North American tour called “The Rhapsody Approaches,” the band announced on its website Dec. 3.

The six-week tour will hit 23 cities starting in July 2019 and has two planned stops in Florida — the BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale Aug. 17, 2019, and the Amalie Arena in Tampa Aug. 18, 2019.

We’re excited to announce Queen + @adamlambert will be debuting the brand new Rhapsody touring show across 23 North America dates July-August 2019. Read all the details here:https://t.co/rBI0jbxQRb Photographer: Bojan Hohnjec

© Miracle Productions LLP pic.twitter.com/s0LTa128Ey — Queen (@QueenWillRock) December 3, 2018

The band looks to capitalize on the recent success of the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which stars Rami Malek as the band’s charismatic frontman Freddie Mercury, and has earned more than $160 million domestically and $500 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing LGBTQ film and the highest-grossing musical biopic at the U.S. box office.

The tour will feature original bandmembers Brian May and Roger Taylor (portrayed in the film by Gwilym Lee and Ben Hardy, respectively) with Lambert on lead vocals.

And…. WE’RE BACK!! Can’t wait to see you all on The Rhapsody Tour with @QueenWillRock! Tickets go on sale this Friday 12/7 at 10am local time ⚡️

Get more info here: https://t.co/xdNS3ZZSLj pic.twitter.com/oQEeXPwfZY — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) December 3, 2018

“This is a great opportunity,” May said in the press release. “Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America!”

Queen’s last tour was a sold-out run of 10 shows at the MGM Park Theater in Las Vegas in September.

Lambert first shared a stage with Queen as a contestant on the eighth season of “American Idol” in 2009. Since then he has played more than 180 gigs with the legendary group.

“When Freddie sang ‘The Show Must Go On’ all those years back, even he couldn’t have guessed that Queen music would still be storming the charts in 2018,” the press release reads. “Next summer, the stages of North America will be well and truly rocked again. You can’t help thinking Freddie would be overjoyed.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public through Live Nation on Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. ET. Pre-sale tickets for members of Queen and Adam Lambert’s official fan clubs will be available Dec. 6 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. ET.