Issue 25.24: Leading from The Center

Watermark Issue 25.24 // Nov. 29-Dec. 12, 2018 - A look back at The LGBT+ Center of Central Florida as told from some of its executive directors, Tampa mayoral candidates talk politics, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!

Watermark Issue 25.24 // Nov. 29-Dec. 12, 2018

On The Cover | Page 19

LEADING FROM THE CENTER: Three executive directors look back at The LGBT+ Center of Central Florida.

Page 8 | Unsolved Murder

Orlando resident seeks to raise the reward to find a trans woman’s murderer.

Page 10 | Pride & Politics

Tampa Pride kicks off 2019 fundraising with city’s mayoral candidates.

Page 15 | Homo Erectus

Dr. Steve Yacovelli weighs in on being your authentic self this holiday season.

Page 29 | The Jane Way

Jane Lynch swings through Florida for Christmas and breaks the internet with Disney.

Page 33 | Hello Ambrose

Openly gay Garret Hawe shares the stage with a Broadway legend in “Hello Dolly!”

