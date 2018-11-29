Campaign urges Kristin Chenoweth to cancel Mormon Tabernacle Choir show

Rights Equal Rights has launched #BowOutKristin, a campaign urging Kristin Chenoweth to “bow out” of her scheduled performance with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir because of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ anti-LGBT views.
President of Rights Equal Rights Fred Karger penned an op-ed for the Salt Lake Tribune explaining why the organization feels Chenoweth’s performance sends a harmful message.
Karger highlights Chenoweth’s allyship with the LGBT community including being honored by notable LGBT organizations GLAAD and the Trevor Project. He also notes she has discussed her best friend who committed suicide as a result of being bullied for being gay.
He contrasts Chenoweth’s LGBT support with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ excommunicating same-sex couples and their children in 2015. Karger explains that soon after there was an increase in Mormon teen suicides.
“LDS Church leaders like to preach about loving LGBTQ individuals and having ‘fairness for all,’ but these same church leaders continue to shame them at every turn,” Karger writes.
According to Karger, Chenoweth’s performance would give an indication that her beliefs align with the church’s.
“Her mere presence with the Tabernacle Choir gives her a giant stamp of approval to the church’s homophobic policies of bigotry, hate and shaming. Surely, the LGBTQ community can expect better from its allies,” Karger continues.
The campaign is encouraging people to follow their Facebook page and to use the hashtag #BowOutKristin. They also hope people will alert Chenoweth and her social media followers of these issues on her Facebook page, Instagram and Twitter.