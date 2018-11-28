The SMART Ride raises largest one-year total in 15 years for HIV/AIDS research

The SMART Ride, the only HIV/AIDS bicycle ride in the country of its size to donate 100 percent of funds raised to HIV/AIDS research, revealed Nov. 17 that it had raised a record $1,171,849 in its 15th year – the largest one-year total in the not for profit’s history.

Hundreds of riders from Jacksonville, Key West, Orlando, Palm Beach, Tampa Bay and across the nation completed the two-day, 165-mile bike ride from Miami to Key West Nov. 16-17. Each rider was tasked with raising at least $1,250. Beneficiaries of funds raised include Broward House in Wilton Manors, Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Centers in South Florida, Metro Wellness & Community Centers in Tampa Bay, Pridelines in Miami-Dade County and AIDS Help in Monroe County.

Final totals will be revealed and the agencies will be awarded funds raised in a celebration at the Fort Lauderdale Woman’s Club Jan. 13, 2019.

For more information about the SMART Ride, visit TheSmartRide.org.