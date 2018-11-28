The Milk District announces new openly gay executive director

ORLANDO | The Milk District in Orlando announced that Zac Alfson, the former patron engagement manager for the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park, will become the district’s new executive director. The announcement came by a press release Nov. 13.

“Zac has extensive experience in nonprofit management and community building and will lead The Milk District’s efforts to enhance and preserve the small business community, while nurturing the arts, culture and ongoing development of our creative district,” the press release states.

As executive director, Alfson will be responsible for developing and maintaining working relationships between The Milk District’s business owners and public officials. He will also be in charge of planning and implementing the district’s signature events and improvement projects.

“I’m thrilled to step into this position with the district,” said Alfson in the press release. “The Milk District has long been a home, and I am looking forward to energizing the vision of the committed business community and our neighbors throughout the region to make The Milk District an amazing place to live, work and play.”

Alfson has extensive experience in the Main Street America programs, according to the statement, and has served on committees with Mills50 and Church Street District in Orlando.

Alfson begins his new role as executive director Dec. 1.