The Hammered Lamb owners to open 24-hour diner in Ivanhoe Village

ORLANDO | Jason Lambert, one of the owners of the popular Ivanhoe Village pub The Hammered Lamb, announced to The Bungalower Nov. 13 that they will soon be opening a 24-hour diner next door.

The space, formerly a Tommy Bahama retail store and located at 1235 N. Orange Ave. (right next door to The Hammered Lamb), will be called Jack ‘n’ Honey’s Diner. The “big city, retro New York” diner will seat roughly 50 people and serve an array of diner comfort foods.

While details are still scarce, the news got social media buzzing at the possibility of a new 24-hour hot spot popping up in Ivanhoe.

According to Lambert, they expect to have Jack ‘n’ Honey’s open by summer 2019.