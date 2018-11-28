Rock Hard Fitness to host charity boot camp for The Barber Fund

ABOVE: Rock Hard Fitness held a charity boot camp to raise funds for Equality Florida, one of the many organizations the Orlando-based fitness center supports, in July. Photo courtesy Rock Hard Fitness’ Facebook page

ORLANDO | Rock Hard Fitness, a personal training and fitness facility in Orlando, holds charity boot camp sessions throughout the year to help raise funds for organizations such as Equality Florida and Zebra Coalition. The LGBTQ-friendly fitness center announced it will host the next one on Dec. 9 to help raise money for the Orlando-based charity The Barber Fund.

The Barber Fund, named for the late John “Tweeka” Barber who passed away in 2011 after fighting a rare form of cancer known as Sinonasal Carcinoma, was established in 2014 as a way to help those living with cancer in any way that they needed help.“We have paid mortgages, power bills, medical bills, phone bills, purchased groceries, chaperoned appointments, helped care for animals and so much more,” The Barber Fund website reads.

The charity boot camp begins at 9:30 a.m. and the class is $20 per person with all proceeds being donated to The Barber Fund. The event will also feature a raffle, silent auction, fitness consultations and massage chairs.

For more information, visit TheBarberFund.org or RockHardFitnessOrlando.com.