Barry Manilow donates piano to Central Florida high school

ORLANDO | Pop music icon Barry Manilow has been writing the songs that make the whole world sing for more than 50 years, but now he wants to make sure future songwriters also get that opportunity? Through his program Manilow Music Project, Manilow donates musical instruments to public schools with depleted music programs.

Manilow, who will be at the Amway Center for a holiday concert Dec. 8, donated a Yamaha piano to Jones High School in Orlando to kick off the school’s new music instrument drive.

“I’m thrilled to bring the gift of music to these kids,” the legendary singer-songwriter said. Manilow wants to encourage Central Floridians to do the same and he is enticing them with an early holiday present. Anyone who donates a new or gently used musical instrument will receive two free tickets — valid for pre-selected seat locations on a first-come, first-serve basis — for Manilow’s holiday performance at the Amway Center.

The designated instrument drop-off will be the Amway Center administration entrance located on the east side of the arena adjacent to the Orlando Magic Team Store. Instrument drop-off hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the Manilow Music Project, visit ManilowMusicProject.org.