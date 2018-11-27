Ross Mathews splits from partner Salvador Camarena after nearly 10 years

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
November 27, 2018
TV personality Ross Mathews has split from Salvador Camarena, his partner for nearly a decade.

Mathews, who is a judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and was runner-up on “Celebrity Big Brother,” announced the news on Instagram.

“After nearly ten years together, Salvador and I have decided that the time has come to part ways. This split is amicable and filled with kindness, compassion and a genuine love for one another. As we go forward, each of us feels as if he has a cheerleader in our corner – a family member for life. We are happy. Thank you all for your well wishes and love,” Mathews writes.

Camarena posted the same message on his Instagram but added the hashtag “#consciousuncoupling.”

The couple first started dating in 2008. During their relationship, they appeared together on the shows “Interior Therapy,” “House Hunters” and “Celebrity Family Feud.”

