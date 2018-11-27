Jackie Chan’s daughter Etta Ng marries her girlfriend Andi Autumn

Etta Ng, Jackie Chan’s estranged daughter, revealed in an Instagram post that she and girlfriend Andi Autumn have gotten married.

Ng, 19, and Autumn, 31, wed in Toronto on Nov. 8. The couple posted video and photos of the occasion on their joint and seperate Instagram accounts.

The pair posted a photo of themselves wearing white and holding up their marriage license.

“United by love & law. On our wedding day,” the caption reads. “If you never give up on love and you put all your heart into the family youve dreamed of, an open mind and warm heart will guide you to happiness. We have been in the persuit of happiness the day we were born. Abused as children who never felt love, we have so much to give. We have concorcured our fears, accepted our faults, and now we understand that the people who hurt us are hurting still. We have all been hurt but if you can dream of love, you can find it. Love is kind, it does not judge. Love is both strength and weakness. Love can make change. Love wins!”

Autumn also posted a clip of their ceremony on her Instagram captioned “Back to Hong Kong as Wife & Wife.”

Ng, who is the daughter of Chan and Chinese actress Elaine Ng Yi Lei, came out as a lesbian in October and revealed she was in a relationship with Autumn. In April, the couple claimed they were homeless due to “homophobic parents” and made a public plea for help.