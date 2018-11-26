Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs historic same-sex kiss

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
November 26, 2018
The 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was not only the coldest parade on record but also aired a groundbreaking LGBT moment on live television.

During the parade, the cast of the Broadway musical “The Prom” gave a performance which included a same-sex kiss between actresses Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnumen. The historic moment marks the first time a same-sex kiss has aired during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“The Prom,” which debuted on Broadway in October, follows the story of lesbian couple Emma (Kinnumen) and her girlfriend Alyssa (McCalla) who want to attend their high school prom in a small Indiana town.

Cast member Josh Lamon noted the importance of the kiss on Twitter.

Other people praised the moment for its LGBT representation.

The kiss wasn’t received without some controversy.

Lamon opened up that he was targeted with hate messages over his support of the kiss but ultimately was proud of the show’s accomplishment.

