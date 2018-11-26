Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs historic same-sex kiss

The 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was not only the coldest parade on record but also aired a groundbreaking LGBT moment on live television.

During the parade, the cast of the Broadway musical “The Prom” gave a performance which included a same-sex kiss between actresses Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnumen. The historic moment marks the first time a same-sex kiss has aired during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“The Prom,” which debuted on Broadway in October, follows the story of lesbian couple Emma (Kinnumen) and her girlfriend Alyssa (McCalla) who want to attend their high school prom in a small Indiana town.

Cast member Josh Lamon noted the importance of the kiss on Twitter.

The first #LGBTQ kiss in the Parade’s history. We here at @ThePromMusical have never been so proud. #LoveIsLove — Josh Lamon (@JoshLamon) November 22, 2018

Other people praised the moment for its LGBT representation.

Two girls. Just kissed. On live TV. On the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. I suddenly cried. Lovely. Thanks given to @ThePromMusical. (& Macy’s/NBC.) & lesbians everywhere. & turkeys. For their sacrifice. But esp. @ThePromMusical. — Tina Landau (@TinaLandau) November 22, 2018

.@ThePromMusical I love you! What a lesson you just taught the country on the @Macys thanksgiving parade! ❤️💛💜🧡💚💙 — Caissie Levy (@CaissieLevy) November 22, 2018

The kiss wasn’t received without some controversy.

Millions of small children just watched two girls kiss and had their innocence broken this morning. @nbc and @Macys just blindsided parents who expected this to be a family program, so they could push their agenda on little kids. #macysthanksgivingdayparade #MacysDayParade pic.twitter.com/EmCLSfNmAj — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) November 22, 2018

Lamon opened up that he was targeted with hate messages over his support of the kiss but ultimately was proud of the show’s accomplishment.