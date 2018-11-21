‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ becomes highest grossing LGBT film

“Bohemian Rhapsody” has secured its place as the highest grossing LGBT film ever made after raking in another $15 million in its third week of release at the box office.

Overall, the film has earned $127 million in domestic sales and an estimated $384 million worldwide, Variety reports. “Bohemian Rhapsody” has been at the top of the box office since its Nov. 2 release but was finally pushed to third place by “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” and “The Grinch.”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” took the highest grossing LGBT spot away from the 1996 film “The Birdcage” which earned $185 million worldwide.

It’s also the second highest-grossing music biopic domestically. “Bohemian Rhapsody” has now edged out 2005 film “Walk the Line,” the biopic about country music legend Johnny Cash, which brought in $119 million for its domestic box office total. The number one music biopic is still “Straight Outta Compton,” the 2015 NWA biopic earned $161 million domestically.