‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ becomes highest grossing LGBT film

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
November 21, 2018
Comments: 0

“Bohemian Rhapsody” has secured its place as the highest grossing LGBT film ever made after raking in another $15 million in its third week of release at the box office.

Overall, the film has earned $127 million in domestic sales and an estimated $384 million worldwide, Variety reports. “Bohemian Rhapsody” has been at the top of the box office since its Nov. 2 release but was finally pushed to third place by “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” and “The Grinch.”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” took the highest grossing LGBT spot away from the 1996 film “The Birdcage” which earned $185 million worldwide.

It’s also the second highest-grossing music biopic domestically. “Bohemian Rhapsody” has now edged out 2005 film “Walk the Line,” the biopic about country music legend Johnny Cash, which brought in $119 million for its domestic box office total. The number one music biopic is still “Straight Outta Compton,” the 2015 NWA biopic earned $161 million domestically.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Actor Tom Holland confuses ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ for car race
Fans outraged Dumbledore won’t be ‘explicitly’ gay in ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’
LGBT leaders say sex allegation coverage ‘an advance’