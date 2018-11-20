Utah LGBTQ advocates seeks ban on conversion therapy

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) | Utah LGBTQ advocates say they will join a nationwide effort to get the state to ban a practice known as “conversion therapy.”

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Equality Utah Executive Director Troy Williams said advocates are ready to push for legislation that would make it illegal for the practice to be administered in the state.

Advocates say the practice, which seeks to change a minor’s sexual orientation from homosexual to heterosexual, is unethical and does not work.

Utah would join more than a dozen states and the District of Columbia in outlawing conversion therapy for minors.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has disavowed past therapies to change orientation and has launched its own efforts to prevent suicide.