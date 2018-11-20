Queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ are all about the GP Yass! in ‘SNL’ skit

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” queens Peppermint and Jiggly Caliente made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” Nov. 17 in a filmed skit advertising the new “GP Yass!” navigation system.

The video starts out with “SNL” cast member Heidi Gardner and guest host Steve Carell getting their trip mapped out on their vehicle’s ordinary GPS. After Carell comments on the GPS’s monotone voice, Gardner offers to switch modes to the Drag Entertainer setting.

The switch throws the auto occupants into a disco party as Peppermint and Jiggly give fabulous driving directions with a song-and-dance surrounded by beautiful, shirtless men.

Both drag queens posted on Instagram afterwards thanking “Saturday Night Live” for the opportunity.

Watch the full video of “GP Yass!” below.