Adam Rippon retires from competitive figure skating

Adam Rippon is retiring from competitive figure skating.

Rippon, 29, confirmed to CBS News on Nov. 19 that he won’t be pursuing the career path any further. He already checked off plenty of milestones during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Rippon went on to place 10th in the men’s single skating competition and helped Team USA take home the bronze medal in a team figure skating event. This made him the first out U.S. male athlete to win a medal.

Since skyrocketing to fame from his Winter Olympics run, Rippon has tried his hand at various other ventures. Rippon tested the waters of acting with a guest appearance on “Will & Grace.” He competed, and won, the all-athletes season of “Dancing with the Stars.” He also became a judge on “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.”