PHOTOS: Equality Florida holds 2018 Suncoast Celebration

SARASOTA | Equality Florida held its annual Suncoast Celebration at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium Nov. 18, benefiting the organization’s work in fighting for statewide equality.

The evening featured live entertainment from Josh Walther and the Phase5 Band and honored community advocates throughout the celebration, beginning with Dr. Fred and Lee Brockmann. The duo, known for their outspoken advocacy, received the 2018 Voice for Equality honor. Dorothy Neufeld received the 2018 Spirit of Service and Leadership honor.

Equality Florida Executive Director Nadine Smith also spoke, highlighting the organization’s ongoing efforts, the 2018 U.S. midterm’s Rainbow Wave and urging optimism in the fight ahead. “I want to tell you this,” Smith shared, “we do not have the luxury of ever being anything but hopeful and optimistic. All we have to do is look behind us at how far we’ve come. The Rainbow Wave has not piqued, it has not crashed upon the shore – the Rainbow Wave is rising, and I thank you all for being a part of making it rise.”

Watermark was on hand to help celebrate the evening – check out some of our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd.