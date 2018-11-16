Kentucky Baptist Convention cuts ties with churches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) | The Kentucky Baptist Convention has cut ties with more than 12 churches that showed support for an organization that lifted a ban this year on hiring LGBTQ employees.

The Courier-Journal reports the Louisville-based Kentucky Baptist Convention voted Nov. 13 to end its relationship with churches that also made financial contributions to the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, which formed after conservative leaders gained national control of the Southern Baptists.

The Kentucky Baptist Convention opposes same-sex marriage, ordaining gay ministers and believes homosexuality is sinful.

St. Matthews Baptist in Louisville, which has 1,600 members, was among the churches affected. Senior Pastor Greg Barr said in a statement that the convention’s decision was “disheartening.”

Convention Director Paul Chitwood said the organization does not support groups that “embrace alternative lifestyles.”