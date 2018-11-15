Watermark’s Wedding Bells: Rami Ayoub & Jason Lowe

“Our first date was on Feb. 3, 2013, which happened to be Super Bowl Sunday,” Rami Ayoub shares about meeting his now-husband Jason Lowe. “After chatting back and forth for over a month, we finally met at Spice downtown [Orlando]; a brief Super Bowl stop with friends for Beyonce’s halftime show and off to live music at the Peacock Room, a venue we miss often.”

Ayoub, who works as assistant manager at Cedars Restaurant in Orlando, grew up in Damascus, Syria. His husband, Lowe, is employed as senior vice president of CCMC, Inc. He hails from Greensboro, N.C. They now live together in Orlando.

Ayoub and Lowe both share the moment they knew they had found the one.

“When shopping for a gift for Rami one year, some mother-of-pearl Dunhill cufflinks caught my eye as we had previously talked about getting some for an upcoming formal event,” Lowe shares. “I decided to get them engraved and knew one day we would wear them at our wedding. We did.”

Ayoub followed. “A couple of years ago, Jason lost one of his closest friends. Every day while he battled illness, I watched Jason care for him to a level that exceeded any other experience I had since I moved to the U.S. The day he spoke at his friend’s memorial service I saw in his eyes the amount of love, devotion and loyalty he carried for those dear to him. I knew he’s all I’m looking for — and more.”

Lowe was the one to surprise Ayoub with a ring at the very bottom of his Christmas stocking in 2016, along with a matching Tiffany blue candy cane. Of course Ayoub said yes.

The couple traveled to Asheville, N.C., for the big day.

“We stepped out for a quick brunch in beautiful Asheville before the craziness of the day kicked off,” Ayoub says. “As we’re leaving, our server asked what we were up to that day; we said, ‘We’re getting married today!’ She said, pointing at her rainbow rubber bracelet, “OMG, congratulations! Me and my girl oughta do that too, as soon as she gets her ass in gear!’ I hope one day to go back and find out that she actually did ‘put a ring on it,’ too!”

Ayoub and Lowe were surrounded by family and friends while exchanging vows; Ayoub designed the wedding cake. It was an emotional day for all involved.

“We wrote our own personal vows, which we decided not to share in advance. There was laughter, some tears, and immense joy,” Lowe says. “Afterward our families, the officiant, the musician and the hosts of the venue all told us separately that they were the most beautiful vows they had ever heard.”

Engagement date: December 25, 2016

Wedding date: September 23, 2018

Venue: The Omni Grove Park Inn, Asheville, N.C.

Colors: Modern rustic autumn palette: mango orange, warm purple, seasonal berries

Wedding Song/Artist: “You Are the Reason” by Calum Scott & Leona Lewis

Live Musician: Benjamin J. Warner, acoustic guitar

Caterer: Sunset Terrace, The Omni Grove Park Inn

Officiant: Rev. Katrina Evans, Destination Elopements

Cake Bakery: EmariRhyens, Master Baker at The Omni Grove Park Inn

Cake/Cupcake Flavors: Vanilla marble cake with damson plum preserves filling

Theme: Modern autumn in the mountains

Photographer: Jen Yuson Photography

