Issue 25.23: Pursuing Passion

Two inspiring individuals prove leaving the corporate world can really pay off, voters elect a more liberal, progressive Central Florida, EPIC Generations coalition forms to support aging LGBTQ community, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!
Watermark Issue 25.23 // Nov. 15-28, 2018
On the Cover | Page 19
PURSUING PASSION: Two inspiring individuals prove leaving the corporate world can really pay off.
Blue Stars | Page 8
Voters elect a more liberal and progressive Central Florida.
Epic Elders | Page 10
EPIC Generations coalition forms to support an aging LGBTQ community.
Wonderful World of Wanzie | Page 15
Michael Wanzie tackles The Center Orlando’s 40th celebration.
Movie Men | Page 29
Orlando and Tampa Bay residents create an expansive LGBTQ film database.
Perfect 10 | Page 33
Orlando Ballet Artistic Director Robert Hill celebrates a decade of dance.
