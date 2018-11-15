Issue 25.23: Pursuing Passion

By : Jake Stevens
November 15, 2018
Comments: 0

Two inspiring individuals prove leaving the corporate world can really pay off, voters elect a more liberal, progressive Central Florida, EPIC Generations coalition forms to support aging LGBTQ community, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!

Watermark Issue 25.23 // Nov. 15-28, 2018

On the Cover | Page 19
PURSUING PASSION: Two inspiring individuals prove leaving the corporate world can really pay off.

Blue Stars | Page 8
Voters elect a more liberal and progressive Central Florida.

Epic Elders | Page 10
EPIC Generations coalition forms to support an aging LGBTQ community.

Wonderful World of Wanzie | Page 15
Michael Wanzie tackles The Center Orlando’s 40th celebration.

Movie Men | Page 29
Orlando and Tampa Bay residents create an expansive LGBTQ film database.

Perfect 10 | Page 33
Orlando Ballet Artistic Director Robert Hill celebrates a decade of dance.

