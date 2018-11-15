Human Rights Campaign President Chad Griffin stepping down

Equality activist Chad Griffin – president of the nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) – announced Nov. 15 that he will vacate the position in 2019 after seven years.

“Under Griffin’s leadership, HRC has become a leader in the resistance to the Trump-Pence administration, and one of the most politically powerful organizations in the country,” the organization shared.

“HRC has doubled its membership, staff and budget to meet its expanded goals and opportunities,” it continued. “During Griffin’s tenure, HRC has led efforts to win marriage equality, introduce the Equality Act which would establish explicit federal civil rights protections for LGBTQ people, launched the largest grassroots expansion in the organization’s 38-year history ahead of the 2018 midterms, and established new programs to expand protections across the Deep South and around the globe.”

“I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of this incredible organization at such an important moment in the history of our movement — and our nation,” Griffin released in a statement. “The true strength of the Human Rights Campaign is in its fearless army of staff and volunteers, who are committed to ensuring full equality reaches every LGBTQ person across America, and around the world.

“For decades, this organization has shown the world that love conquers hate,” he continued. “But this year, in this election, with the future of our democracy on the ballot and the equality of future generations on the line, we proved that votes conquer hate, too.”

HRC noted that the organization worked tirelessly ahead of this year’s U.S. midterm to elect pro-equality candidates. They invested $26 million in its largest grassroots expansion in their nearly 40-year history to recruit volunteers, mobilize constituents, register voters and grow the organization’s grassroots army – something Griffin discussed with Watermark ahead of this year’s results and historic Rainbow Wave.

“Every single person across this country deserves an equal opportunity to succeed in life,” Griffin’s also shared, “without having to overcome roadblocks put in place by politicians advancing a discriminatory agenda. Even as I step down from my role in this remarkable organization, I remain committed to HRC’s mission and will continue to fight for the rights and dignity of LGBTQ people – and all Americans – as I embark on this next chapter.”

Griffin noted that the LGBTQ community’s brightest days and our grandest victories are still ahead of us. You can read his full statement below:

HRC further advised that Griffin will remain in his current role as president as they undergo the search for his successor to ensure a seamless and smooth transition. Watermark thanks HRC and Griffin for their years of support and dedication to the fight for equality.

Photo by Michael Key, courtesy The Washington Blade.