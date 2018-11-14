Watch: Netflix releases new trailer for Jennifer Aniston film ‘Dumplin’

What do Jennifer Aniston, Dolly Parton and Ginger Minj all have in common? They’re all apart of the new Netflix original movie “Dumplin’.”

“Dumplin'” — based on the Julie Murphy novel of the same name — follows Willowdean “Dumplin” Dickson, played by Danielle Macdonald, and her former pageant star mother Rosie, played by Jennifer Aniston.

In the trailer, Dumplin decides to teach her mother a lesson by joining one of her pageants, describing her reason as “a protest in heels.” This inspires others who do not fit the “pageant mold” to join in as well, much to the dismay of Rosie.

Orlando’s very own Ginger Minj plays one of the drag queens who assists Dumplin in her mission to become the next pageant queen.

The trailer also features Dolly Parton’s classic hit “9 to 5” as well as a new song she wrote for the film. The film will also feature an original song written by Parton and singer-songwriter Sia titled “Here I am.”

“Dumplin'” is set to hit the streaming service and select theaters on Dec 7.

Watch the first trailer below.