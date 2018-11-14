Penguin Point Productions is getting new home at Oviedo Mall

ABOVE: Artist rendering of what the Penguin Point Productions’ store front will look like. Photo courtesy James Brendlinger’s Facebook

Local theater teacher and founder of Penguin Point Productions, James Brendlinger, is raising money to expand his company through GoFundMe.

Penguin Point Productions announced a new home in Oviedo Mall and will be opening its doors on Jan. 7, 2019. Multiple storefronts in the mall are being used to create a working studio theater, costume shop and arts classrooms.

Penguin Point Productions was founded in 2005 in Winter Park to help high school students bridge gaps between education and community theater, according to their website.

The company provides performing arts education and resources from people of all ages. It is staffed by multiple certified teachers and they offer after school, weekend and summer camp programs for students grade 2-12. The company covers educational topics ranging from theater arts, vocal and instrumental music, arts leadership, dance, playwriting, costuming, visual arts and more.

Penguin Point Productions also has an extensive costume shop where local theaters, churches, schools and community groups can borrow costumes through a membership.

The GoFundMe page has brought in over $8,000 so far. The money raised will be used to renovate the mall space, add in a dance floor, install new flooring for the classrooms, lighting and sound equipment. You can donate at GoFundMe.com/Penguin-Point-Productions.